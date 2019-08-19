School is back in session across the Campbell County School District, but for many schools and students, the new 2019-20 academic term isn't business as usual.
That includes a first-day attendance that shows enrollment numbers are trending upward again.
There were 8,967 students that enrolled in local public school as of Monday, which is up 188 compared to the 8,779 enrolled on the first day a year ago, said Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer.
It’s encouraging to see the numbers knowing there might be some movement as the year progresses, Eisenhauer said before adding that “more accurate” figures will come in September.
“We’ll have a better number after Labor Day,” he said.
Another change involves a new schedule for students and staff at four rurl Campbell County schools. Recluse Elementary, Cottonwood Elementary, Wright-Junior-Senior High and 4-J Elementary will operate on a four-day school week this year.
“We're excited to see how that works,” Eisenhauer said.
A new year
Monday morning was a picture-perfect start to the new school year as sun and warmth welcomed 4-J staff.
"Kids are here, teachers are ready," 4-J Principal David Hardesty said.
Sixth grader Hadley Hudson said he is excited to be at 4-J where he hopes to improve in math and reading.
Reata Carter, who is entering third grade, said returning to school is “weird” because she hadn't been in school all summer.
Ira Shober's daughter Emily started her first day of kindergarten at 4-J Monday, the same school her dad went to.
For Emily to be another generation of the family to attend 4-J is "great," he said.
Back in the saddle
Kathy Stephens taught first grade when Ira Shober was a student at 4-J. She still teaches there, but first and second grades for the 2019-20 term.
She began class Monday by putting on a mix of oldies tunes and described the routines for the year.
While the music is on, sign up for lunch, Stephens said, adding it was also a time to visit with a friend in class. However, once the kids heard the lyrics "now it's time to start the day," students had to get into their seats. Then Stephens repeated the routine.
“We have to practice, practice our routine," she said. “The sooner we get into our routine the quicker we can get into our lesson.”
A few minutes later the bell rang. It was time to head to the gym for a first-day assembly.
A look ahead
Hardesty read "Interrupting Chicken and the Elephant of Surprise” during the assembly. He also told students he is “hopeful you get to have fun reading with your parent at night.”
He reaffirmed that reading "is not a chore."
After reading, he gave a tour of the school, which included a stop at the library where he showed students Apple computers and a 3-D printer as he talked to them about the new STEM lab the school incorporated this year.
Other reactions
At last week's Campbell County High School’s Club Bash, students and parents weighed in on the first day of school.
CCHS freshman Jayden Kemerling said she was nervous and that, “I don’t want summer to be over."
Kemerling’s mom, Allisha Brown, said she is glad her daughter made it to high school and that she has an opportunity to do whatever she wants.
“She has a lot to do in high school,” Brown said.
Cole and Wendy Wilkerson walked with their daughter, Dawn, to her new locker.
Wendy Wilkerson said that, as a parent, the first day of school is not as stressful the older their students get.
As for Dawn, “I’m a mess,” she said after successfully figuring out her locker combination.
For CCHS senior Lauren Lacey, Monday signified the beginning of an end to a chapter.
She said the first day marks “a new year, a new start," and that she hopes to “make it the best year I can.”
Junior Rowdy Morman said he is “not really ready” to go back to school, but “I’ll be happy I’ll get to see my friends again.”
Sophomore Kyle Webb had advice for his brother, an incoming freshman: “Don’t be an idiot and do good.”
As for Webb, Monday was “just another day, I guess.”
CCHS business teacher Autumn Williams said while she does not feel ready for the start of classes, she is excited.
“I love being in the classroom,” she said.
