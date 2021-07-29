The Campbell County Rockpile Museum wants to exhibit five to six unique items that local servicemen and servicewomen took with them from home to Vietnam and back again for an upcoming exhibit, “Campbell County in Vietnam, 1954-1975.”
The museum also asks that the people loaning items be willing to be recorded on video telling their stories of why they took the items with them and how they brought them back home to Campbell County. The videos, along with the items, will be included in the exhibit.
