Gillette mountain lion

A mountain lion laying beside a home on the corner of Sixth Street and Kendrick Avenue was captured in Gillette on Wednesday, March 29. The mountain lion was spotted by Charlie and Teri Anderson, whom called it in, leading to its capture and relocation.

 Submitted Photo/Charlie Anderson

A Sheriff’s deputy is questioning his ability to track animals after following up on a report of a mountain lion in Wright.

