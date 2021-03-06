The state has approved a variance exempting people in Campbell County from the statewide mask mandate.
On Monday, Campbell County Commissioners submitted the variance to Campbell County Public Health, which then sent it to the Wyoming Department of Health. The variance got the approval of Dr. Kirtikumar Patel, county health officer, and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist on Friday.
With the exception of people in the hospital getting services or visiting patients, people in Campbell County are exempt from the mask mandate. They still are encouraged to wear face coverings in public, but it is no longer required. The variance also encourages people to continue to avoid close contact with others, wash their hands, stay home while sick and avoid touching their faces.
The variance also doesn't apply to schools and private businesses, which can make their own rules for mask-wearing.
The variance will remain in place until the county health officer, with supervision from the state, decides to revoke or modify it.
