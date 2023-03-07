In its first step, the Wyoming Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force will send out a teacher climate survey for feedback on the state’s current educator environment.
The task force partnered with OMNI Institute out of Denver to develop and administer the survey. It will be sent to teachers Tuesday and will close March 17. The survey is completely anonymous and voluntary, according to a state department of education news release.
