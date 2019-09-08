Even during what’s been a slow wildfire season for the Campbell County Fire Department, Mother Nature still knows how to keep firefighters on their toes.
Within a two-hour window Friday afternoon, the department responded to four reported wildfires that consumed nearly 1,000 acres of rural ranchland, said Division Chief Dale Izatt.
“We had a good lightning storm that went through the area” to spark the fires, he said, adding only one threatened any structures.
That was the first report that came in a 3:38 p.m. off Black and Yellow Road. The grass fire, dubbed the Jordan Fire, was contained by responders to 122 acres, but not before threatening a ranch house and other buildings, he said.
“Most of the ranch houses have roads around them and this fire burned up to that road in some areas,” Izatt said. “As for how close to the actual house, probably not very close, but enough we put a truck there.”
While firefighters continued to work on the Jordan Fire, another call came in at 3:52 off Christainson Road. That fire also was caused by the passing storm and was contained to about 590 acres.
Although it burned a good-sized area, it was on undeveloped land and didn’t threaten any human development, Izatt said, adding that strong winds helped it spread fast at first.
“Those three biggest fires were out in the open prairie out through ranchlands,” he said. “I know no animals were injured, but they did, unfortunately, burn up some rancher’s feed.”
That would be near the intersection of McKenzie and Echeta roads, where 250 acres were consumed by a fire reported at 4:48 p.m.
About a half-hour later at 5:17 was the last report south of Wright near the North Antelope Rochelle mine on Antelope Road, Izatt said. Although the Fire Department responded to the area twice, crews couldn’t find any fires and chalk those up to being extinguished by rain before they could grow.
“We sent units out there, but they had a pretty good rain and we couldn’t find any fires,” he said. “We classify that as, ‘fire contained by Mother Nature.’ She has the final say on a lot of things.”
Along with also responding to regular calls in and around Gillette, crews were busy but not stretched, Izatt said. “We were able to cover everything with a mixture of our career firefighters and volunteers coming in and working together,” he said.
