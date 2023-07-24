The City of Gillette is applying for two state loans totaling $25 million combined to help pay for two large infrastructure projects.
Both loans are applied for through the State Land and Investment Board, which is made up of the five top elected officials in Wyoming. By the end of 2023, the city will hear back on whether it’s been approved for these loans.
The bigger of the two is a $15 million loan through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, and if successful, it will help the city pay for the improvements to its Wastewater Treatment Facility.
The city plans to repay this loan using its wastewater fund or the Optional 1% Sales Tax over the span of 25 years.
The construction that is going on right now is being paid for with a previous $20 million loan that the city received. The $15 million loan will help the city complete what’s left to be done.
The facility has a list of high priority improvements that need to be made, and the cost of those improvements have nearly doubled in the last four years, going from $20 million to $37 million.
The project includes a new headworks building for treatment, screening and removal of grease, grit and debris, as well as a new load-out facility for septic haulers and a new scale house for yard waste, compost and grease disposal customers.
Additionally, there are four high priority projects that the city needs to complete, including replacement of the primary digester cover, replacement of the UV disinfection equipment, addition of a second centrifuge for solids dewatering and replacement of the existing sludge thickening equipment.
If the $15 million loan is approved, the city will bid out the high-priority projects for the wastewater treatment plant in January 2024, with construction starting in spring of that year, Cole said. By the end of 2025, the last of the project should be complete.
The city also applied for a $10 million loan through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to help repair a 30-inch water line, which has been damaged.
“We noticed it when we were pumping the wells about two years ago, and it was concerning enough that we decided to not use this pipeline,” Cole said.
The pipeline has been in use since the early 1980s, and the damage was discovered between the Madison well field and Keyhole State Park.
The city stopped using this pipeline in favor of a newer pipeline. Although thing’s have been going fine since then, Cole said it’s important to have both pipes functioning.
“We do need to have the redundancy,” he said. “We do take the other pipeline out for maintenance once every four or five years. And eventually as our town grows, we are going to need both of them to meet the peak summer days.”
Cole said the extent of the damage is unknown at this point, so the cost is an unknown as well. The city has projected a cost between $5 million and $10 million.
If the city gets the $10 million loan, Cole said the pipeline should be repaired by the end of 2024.
