Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees has granted additional powers to President Walter Tribley.
A resolution the board passed at a special meeting Wednesday grants Tribley additional flexibility to respond quickly to the novel coronavirus. That includes executing contracts for things related to the pandemic without board approval, make adjustments to curriculum and alternative education program options as well as employee work schedules, apply for financial or other aid and apply for waivers of regulations or requirements.
“During this unprecedented time, we must be able to move at the pace required. By taking this action, our board is protecting the district,” Tribley said in a prepared statement. “Health and safety is at the center of our focus, followed closely by our mission to educate.
"While this situation is extremely rare, it is also important to ensure we don’t unnecessarily delay a decision while we work to gather a quorum and set up a meeting.”
After an extended spring break, classes resume online Monday. In following Gov. Mark Gordon’s plea for people to stay home whenever possible, all Sheridan College and Gillette College campuses will remain closed until further notice except to limited personnel. Any face-to-face portion of classes requiring students to travel to campuses will remain postponed.
NWCCD canceled all on-campus events and activities scheduled during the spring semester. Both colleges' spring commencement ceremonies also are postponed and will be rescheduled after the fall 2020 semester.
The spring semester will conclude May 22 to account for the extended break.
