On Sunday, the first full moon of January rose in the constellation of Cancer above Gillette at about 4:51 p.m. January’s full Moon came to be known as the Wolf Moon by Native Americans because wolves were more likely to be heard howling at this time. It was traditionally believed that wolves howled due to hunger during winter.
The moon will now wane until the new moon on Feb. 1. The next full moon will be the “Snow Moon” on Feb. 16. It's also called the “Storm Moon” and “Hunger Moon.”
