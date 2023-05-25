Junior Rodeo (copy)
Buy Now

Sophomore Caitlin Moore, with the Gillette Rodeo Club, practices breakaway roping Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Arthun Equine Services in Gillette.

 News Record File Photo

MJ Productions will host the first of its Summer Rodeo Nights Thursday at Cam-plex Wrangler Arena.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.