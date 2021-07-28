Taco Bout Tuesday at Gillette College

Two 'Taco Bout Tuesday' events will be held at Gillette College next month where prospective students can talk to enrollment counselors and register for the upcoming fall 2021 semester, which begins on Aug. 30.

 Courtesy Photo/Northern Wyoming Community College District

Leading up to the fall semester, Gillette College is hosting two Taco Bout Tuesday registration events in August.

The events will be from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 3. and Aug. 10 at the Gillette College Main Building.

