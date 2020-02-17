The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is out real money after inadvertently taking $120 in counterfeit bills from a man coming into the jail after his arrest for fraud — and who was in jail a month earlier for allegedly passing counterfeit bills.
Edwardo Vlahos, 43, was arrested Oct. 19 on suspicion of felony shoplifting and as part of his booking process, he turned over money he had with him to credit his commissary account. When he was released Oct. 21 on a $1,500 cash or surety bond, the department returned $261.69 to him on a debit card.
In the meantime, a Sheriff’s Office worker tasked with overseeing the inmate commissary money reported that the counting machine wouldn’t accept a $20 bill and two $50 bills that Vlahos allegedly had turned over at the time he was booked, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case. The $20 showed up as counterfeit with a detecting pen. The $50 bills had the same serial number.
Because of that, prosecutors added an additional charge of forgery to a September case after Vlahos allegedly passed counterfeit bills at Old Chicago, where he worked as a dishwasher. The bartender told police said that Vlahos had come to her at about 10 p.m. and asked her if she would exchange five $20 bills for a $100 bill. She did so, according to an affidavit. He then produced another $20 bill and asked if he could get two $10 bills. She again did so.
He made a similar request of the hostess by giving her three $50 bills and asking for $20 bills and a $10 bill in return, saying he was looking for smaller bills to use at Walmart, according to the affidavit.
When contacted by police, Vlahos denied knowing that the bills were counterfeit.
All six of the $20 bills had the same serial number and all three $50 bills had the same number, according to court documents.
In October, he was arrested on suspicion of felony shoplifting. He reportedly was seen Oct. 19 at Walmart scanning lower-priced items but placing higher-priced items in the bags to take home. In that case, he allegedly ticket switched $293.08 worth of items but paid just $23.21 for them, according to an affidavit.
Walmart went back over surveillance video and discovered 16 other times when he could be seen paying minimal amounts for much more expensive things — like on Oct. 4, when he paid $3.12 for $306.76 worth of merchandise or on Oct. 13 when he paid $10.37 for $614.04 worth of items, according to the affidavit.
In all, Vlahos paid $334.99 for items totaling $4,697.97, according to the affidavit, resulting in an amount stolen of $4,462.98.
He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
