Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County's Healthy Habits Chopped Event judges try samples of snack meals kids made Monday evening. From left, Executive Director Nate Grotrian, Grants/Human Resources Manager Devin Cady and board member Lori Jones.
Members of Team 1 work on their award-winning plate of snacks Monday that consisted of pretzels, hummus, Cheerios and carrots during a “Chopped”-style event at the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County. They are, from left, Landen Bujarski, 5, Atty Schnell, 7, Vanessa Beckwith, 7, and Serenity Davis, 8.
Kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County became chefs for an evening as four teams created their best and healthiest dishes in a “Chopped”-style cooking competition.
Team 1, consisting of Landen Bujarski, 5, Vanessa Beckwith, 7, Serenity Davis, 8, Ryan Emery, 10, and Atty Schnell, 7, won the Healthy Habits Chopped event and will get to eat lunch with Executive Director Nate Grotrian at their schools.
