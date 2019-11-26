Kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County became chefs for an evening as four teams created their best and healthiest dishes in a “Chopped”-style cooking competition.

Team 1, consisting of Landen Bujarski, 5, Vanessa Beckwith, 7, Serenity Davis, 8, Ryan Emery, 10, and Atty Schnell, 7, won the Healthy Habits Chopped event and will get to eat lunch with Executive Director Nate Grotrian at their schools.

