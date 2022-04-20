Wyoming recorded six more COVID-19 related deaths this week, none of which involved Campbell County residents.
The six most recent deaths included residents of Fremont, Natrona, Platte and Washakie counties. Natrona and Washakie counties each had two deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have remained low statewide and within Campbell County,
The state added 109 new confirmed cases over the past week and had 55 active cases as of Tuesday.
Campbell County had three new confirmed cases, all of which were active as of Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
No COVID-19 patients were in Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Tuesday and there were just nine such patients throughout the state.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of April 18):
- All county residents: 29.21%
- Children (5-11): 3.84%
- Adolescents (12-17): 15.53%
- Adults (18 and older): 37.58%
- Seniors (65 and older): 67.16%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 4
- Number of probables: 1,164
- Number of confirmed cases in last 7 days: 3
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 10,926
- Number of active cases: 3
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 148
- Hospitalizations today: 0 (as of April 19)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of confirmed cases in last 7 days: 109
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 123,361
- Number of confirmed active cases: 55
- New deaths: 6
- Overall deaths: 1,807
- Hospitalizations today: 9 (as of April 19)
- Wyoming Department of Health now updates its numbers weekly
