Local officials are hopeful they’ll receive a federal grant to help with mental health care and services in Campbell County.
Campbell County Commissioners approved an agreement creating the Campbell County Behavioral Health Coalition at a special meeting Friday morning.
The coalition includes the commission, the Campbell County School District and Campbell County Health. The formation of the coalition is required for the grant, which is for care coordination in a rural community. It’s federal money from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
The grant can cover operating expenses as well as personnel. It would be awarded Sept. 1.
If Campbell County is awarded the grant, it would receive $250,000 a year for three years. The money would be used to hire a program director for the mental health steering committee as well as case managers.
Misty Robertson, chief nursing officer for Campbell County Health, said hospitals are paid to take care of people who are sick, but there’s no reimbursement for wellness or taking care of people before they need a high level of care.
“That’s why there are these types of grants, to encourage us to find other ways to improve wellness in our communities and keep people out of hospitals,” Robertson said.
The goal is to try to help the people “that are possibly falling through the cracks,” Robertson said.
A program director would lead the goals that have been set by the mental health steering committee, and case managers would coordinate care between the community’s services.
It can be difficult to know where to go for help, she said, so the case managers would help point people in the right direction and work with the appropriate agencies to provide the best care possible.
Robertson compared it to a diabetic person who isn’t controlling his sugars and ends up in the hospital. The hope with this is to provide preventative care to people so they don’t end up on the fifth floor of the hospital.
“We’d want to prevent them from having to have those services,” Robertson said.
