Parents aren’t expected to recreate the classroom, because, honestly, they can’t.
As kids are self-distancing at home, here are some ideas to bring science into the home in a fun way.
- For kids in grades kindergarten through fifth grade, Mystery Science has created free lesson plans while schools across the country are out of school. Mystery Science is the creator of the most popular science lessons across the country. The lessons have been created to engage students and teach them something about weather patterns, biodiversity, erosion, engineering and the human body. There are short mini-lessons and full lessons to choose from. The short lessons are 15 to 30 minutes in length and are completely digital. The full lessons are mostly digital except for the included activity. Those run 45 to 90 minutes in length. All of the activities are designed to use simple supplies a parent will likely already have at home.
- National Geographic for Kids also has an amazing website full of information about animals and habitats. They include games, activities and experiments for kids of all ages. It’s like an online encyclopedia. There are videos for the younger kids that might not be able to read yet.
https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/
- Kids can bring the zoo into your living room by visiting the San Diego Zoo live webcams. Kids can log in and watch baboons, penguins, pandas, koalas, giraffes, tigers and several more. There is even archived footage from the animals.
The Smithsonian National Zoo has similar webcams set up for their elephants, naked mole rats, lions and giant pandas.
- While the kids are "virtually" touring places, let them step into the National Museum of Natural History. https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour Visitors can take self-guided, room-by-room tours of select exhibits and areas within the museum from their desktop or mobile device. There are also a few select exhibits for more in-depth access.
- MommyPoppins.com has a great list of science experiments for kids of any age. Things like making ice cream, growing mold on bread or sucking an egg into a bottle.
https://mommypoppins.com/kids/50-easy-science-experiments-for-kids-fun-educational-activities-using-household-stuff
- Get into baking with your kids and make it about science. Make some cookies with your kids into a science experiment. Baking requires precision and relies on chemistry. When you neglect kneading the bread dough, the protein strands don’t develop to give bread structure. If you forget the acidic buttermilk in your pancakes, the carbon dioxide doesn’t release to make them fluffy. You can create your own experiment by following the recipe for chocolate cookies, exactly, and then making them again by changing the recipe slightly. Maybe leave out the egg or the baking powder. What happens?
- You can learn how to code and program with Scratch, a program through MIT. With the free online program kids can create their own interactive stories, games, and animations and share them with others. https://scratch.mit.edu/
- If kids want to listen to something, subscribe to NPR’s podcast “Wow in the World.” Hosts Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz guide curious kids and their grownups on a journey into the wonders of the world around them like bee vomit and supernovas. They go inside our brains, out into space and deep into the coolest new stories in science and technology. A bonus that the whole family can listen and learn something.
