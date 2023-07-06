It’s that time of year.
Old Man Winter is hibernating. The hills throughout Campbell County are bright green. The kids in the neighborhood are leaving their soccer balls, bicycles and roller blades in the middle of the sidewalks.
But it’s the smell of meat on the grill that really screams summer: burgers, hot dogs, steaks and those barbecued ribs you brag about.
Every backyard cookout, however, needs a few side dishes, and salads are the perfect dish for anyone who doesn’t want to show up to the party empty handed. Done right, they can also be a way to feed your guests who are on a plant-based diet and make them feel at home.
A summer salad can be as simple as chopped ripe tomatoes, with salt, pepper and mayonnaise, served with crushed saltine cracker — a classic tomato sandwich salad, if you will.
On the other hand, salads can take on something a bit more high-brow, such as a charred shallot and arugula salad with sunny-side-up eggs.
Here’s a summer pasta salad that will knock your socks off.
Oh wait.
You’re at a backyard barbecue, probably wearing flip flops.
This pasta salad stars two pounds of summer squash, roasted with chopped scallions until caramelized. Tossed with roasted sunflower seeds for a bit of crunch, sun dried tomatoes for another layer of texture and pops of sweetness, and a lemony tahini dressing, it makes the perfect side dish for any occasion.
To make it vegan, simply leave out the Parmesan cheese.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound each zucchini and yellow crookneck squash, halved lengthwise and sliced ¼ inch thick (8 cups)
- 1 cup chopped scallions
- ½ cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Pink Himalayan salt and black pepper
- 1 pound short pasta, such as fusilli or medium shells
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons tahini
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ½ cup roasted sunflower seeds
- ½ cup julienne cut sun dried tomatoes in olive oil
- ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan (optional)
- ½ cup chopped parsley
PREPARATION
Step 1
Heat oven to 450 degrees. Combine zucchini, scallions and 3 tablespoons of the oil on a rimmed sheet pan; season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat, then spread in an even layer. (It’s OK for the slices to overlap.) Roast until tender, stirring halfway, 20 to 25 minutes.
Step 2
Toast sunflower seeds on a small sheet pan in a 350 degree oven for about 20 minutes, or on your stove top over medium heat.
Step 3
When zucchini is almost done, cook pasta according to package directions until al dente, then drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process.
Step 3
In a large bowl, combine lemon juice, tahini, garlic, the remaining 6 tablespoons of oil and 3 tablespoons of water; season with salt and pepper and whisk until well blended.
Step 4
Add the cooked pasta, squash mixture, sunflower seeds and sun dried tomatoes to the dressing. Season with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Stir in the cheese and parsley.
