Campbell County Public Library
Buy Now
News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The public library is set to host two activities Saturday for community members. Edmund Pickett, an author and editor with Reedsy, will visit with writers beginning at 10 a.m. Pickett will teach a free hands-on editing workshop where he answers any and all questions related to editing. The workshop will dive into how to make a plot suspenseful, how to proofread and how to eliminate grammar, punctuation and spelling errors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.