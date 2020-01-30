Gillette residents found themselves dealing with large flakes of snow falling early Thursday morning as the area returned to winter after a brief melt-off.
Snow and patchy snow is expected for most of the day, according to the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota. Toward the evening, winds will pose the main problem as it increases from gusts of 21-26 mph to 28-33 mph. Some gusts could reach as high as 50 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.