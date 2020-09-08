Zack Schutt carries a "Thin Blue Line" American flag over his shoulder while watching the surrounding festivities at the Back the Blue BBQ at Bicentennial Park Saturday. "I think it's important to show support of our police officers," Schutt said.
Beck Avery, 7, at left, closes his eyes in anticipation while Jakobi Gibbs, 11, attempts to save a tower of giant Jenga blocks from falling as the two play at Bicentennial Park Saturday at the Back the Blue BBQ.
For Shelby Bachtold, Saturday was a day of confirmation. Not only was it a day to confirm that the growing local group 307 Patriots is bringing good things to the community of Gillette during the hardships of a pandemic, but also that there is much to look forward to.
Garnering its roots from an effort to save the local Fourth of July celebration, the Save the Fourth group changed its name to 307 Patriots. The change allows the volunteers to continue serving Gillette in other ways through events and functions throughout the calendar year, not just the Fourth of July.
