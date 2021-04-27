Classic cars of all kinds make their way down Gillette Avenue to line up for a summer car show in 2019. There wasn’t a show last year because of COVID-19, but it returns this weekend with the Campbell County Classics and Customs club partnering with Ida Snead State Farm to raise money for this year’s Senior Send-Off high school graduation event. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Gillette.
