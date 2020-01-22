Campbell County Facilities Manager Bill Beastrom gives a tour of the Courthouse Annex building Tuesday afternoon. The building on Gillette Avenue across the street from the Campbell County Courthouse was formerly home to Cloud Peak Energy. Officials are determining how to use 35,000 square feet of office space in the facility. Commissioners expect to spend less on capital projects in the 2020-21 fiscal year, which they’ve begun budgeting for.
Projected declines in revenue and assessed valuation and uncertainty surrounding the collection of mineral production taxes have prompted Campbell County Commissioners to ask departments to hold the line when coming up with their budgets for fiscal year 2020-2021.
Commissioner Rusty Bell said that while the local economy is doing great, with sales tax numbers rising and the unemployment rate dropping, the county’s budget is based on assessed valuation, which is projected to drop.
