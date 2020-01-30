AJ Longhurst teaches the kids in his magic class a lesson in confidence as he has them stand tall in their "superhero pose," at the AJ's Magic Class, Unlocking the Mystery of the Green Wand at Cam-plex on Saturday.
Learn how to make things appear, read people’s mind and make something levitate at “AJ’s Magic Class: Purple Wand Course” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center Equality Hall.
Students will learn eight secret principles that make all magic tricks possible and discover the real secrets to becoming a true magician as each lesson reveals an important life skill to help build confidence and communication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.