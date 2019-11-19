Very few, if any, shed tears when the grasshoppers left town this summer. Their stay, though short, was unexpected and, much like an uninvited guest at Thanksgiving, left an impression on Campbell County residents.
The explosion of grasshoppers in July and August caught everyone by surprise. There were no indications there would be an outbreak, so Campbell County hadn’t budgeted any money for a grasshopper spraying program.
It’s going to be a different story next summer. Quade Schmelzle, director of the county’s Weed and Pest Department, plans to spray next year.
“I wanted to start early,” he told commissioners. “I wanted to put a bug in your ear,” he said.
The last time the county sprayed for grasshoppers was in 2010. Then, it sprayed 625,000 acres. It cost landowners $1 per acre, and Weed and Pest ended up giving 10 cents back for each acre, so it came out to 90 cents an acre.
This time, the projected cost to the county, including paying for the chemicals and hiring someone to fly over and spray, would be $2.59 an acre, Schmelzle said. The cost to the landowner will depend on how many acres have to be sprayed and how much help the county gets from other agencies like the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.
Grass would be sprayed with the chemicals after the grasshoppers hatch. The grasshoppers eat the grass and ingest the chemicals.
“Last time we had really good participation because we kept the price down, but we also had a lot of state and federal funding,” he said.
Schmelzle said he has a planning meeting with BLM officials in December, at which point he’ll bring the spraying plan up to them. He also will meet with landowners throughout the winter.
If the county sprayed 500,000 acres, the overall cost would be $1.3 million, and if it chose to do 100,000 acres, it’d be $259,000.
Ideally, grasshoppers would hatch in June and the county would spray then. That would still be in the current fiscal year, but Weed and Pest did not budget money for the program, and it does not have a reserve fund it can pull from.
“I have about $250,000 we can throw at it, but that’s about it,” Schmelzle said, adding that the rest of the money would probably have to come from the county’s general fund.
Another thing that could throw a wrench into the works, he said, is if the grasshoppers wait until the next fiscal year, after July 1, to hatch.
“We have pilots sitting here in June waiting to fly, and we can’t get in the air until July. I don’t know how that’s going to work,” he said. “Hopefully, the weather cooperates this year and they hatch when they’re supposed to.”
Commission Chairman Rusty Bell wondered what would happen if the county spent money on the program and the grasshoppers did not hatch. Schemlzle said most chemical companies he works with are OK with the county returning the chemical, and the county also can sell it to other counties if they’re short.
Sheridan, Johnson and Converse counties also plan to spray for grasshoppers next year, Schmelzle said.
