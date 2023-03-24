Gilbert Cook looks over historic farming equipment in 2020 used by his grandfather, Floyd Cook, on the family’s centennial ranch along Timber Creek Road between Gillette and Rozet. Families can now apply to be this year’s Centennial Farm and Ranch recipients.
Families celebrating 100 years of owning and operating the same farm or ranch can apply for centennial status with the state’s historic preservation office.
The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office is now accepting applications for this year’s Centennial Farm and Ranch recipients. More than 300 families have been recognized through the program that hosts a celebration to honor the families and ranch, according to the press release.
