The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce will have its January luncheon on Tuesday at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
Ashley Harpstreith will be the keynote speaker. She is executive director of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association. She will give an overview of Wyoming taxes, a legislative preview and discuss the revenue bills coming in 2022.
