People tired of staring at the same four walls now have two outdoor options, albeit limited ones.
In response to Gov. Mark Gordon’s order extending the closure of public places through April 17, the Campbell County Commissioners approved the continued closure of county facilities to the public, with two exceptions — the landfill and Bell Nob Golf Course.
Besides these two, all county facilities will be closed to the public until further notice.
The Campbell County North Landfill will be open to public dumping on the first and third Saturdays each month for the foreseeable future, starting this Saturday.
From 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays, the landfill will be open for free public dumping. It will be closed to commercial haulers and contractors on those days.
The original plan was to open the landfill to the public just once a month.
But for county residents who are used to dumping their trash at the landfill, a month is a long time to wait in between trips, Commissioner Rusty Bell said at a commission meeting Tuesday morning conducted remotely.
Commission Chairman D.G. Reardon said a lot of people are using the shelter-at-home recommendation as an opportunity to clean their homes and yards. That has led to them accumulating a lot of trash.
If dumping was only allowed once a month, the county would run the risk of having dozens of cars and potentially hundreds of people in the same area at once, Commissioner Del Shelstad said.
“It’s almost like a hoarding mentality,” he said. “If it’s not going to be there, you’ve got to do it.”
Commissioner Bob Maul said since the landfill closed to the public, he’s noticed that people have been dumping their trash on the side of the road. Something needs to be done “before we look like a junkyard from border to border.”
In an attempt to address one issue, the county could be creating another, Maul added.
Environmental Services Manager Matt Olsen was open to the idea of opening the landfill to public dumping more frequently.
“If the magic pill is to open it up more often ... we probably need to seriously consider it,” he said.
Landfill employees aren’t “overly excited” about opening it all the time, Olsen said, which is why he suggested the landfill be open to the public as long as they don’t bring items that require residents to pay a fee, such as used tires, refrigerators, air conditioners and shingles.
“I think as long as we don’t have to take cash or credit card, we can make it work,” he said.
Olsen and the commissioners expect there will be long lines. Residents should prepare to wait a while, they said.
“I know it stinks, but if you don’t have to go to the landfill, if that can wait, then don’t (go),” Bell said.
Golfing with restrictions
The commissioners also voted to reopen Bell Nob Golf Course to the public with restrictions.
There is no set date on when the golf course will open back up, said county administrative director Carol Seeger.
Rick Mansur, director of Parks and Recreation, said there will be at least 20 minutes in between tee times, and no more than nine people will be allowed on the driving range or putting green at one time.
The drinking fountains will be turned off, and there won’t be any bunker rakes or ball washers on the course. There is a limit of one person per golf cart to prevent the spread of the virus.
And no early morning play will be allowed. Golf course employees will use that time to get the course ready. They are working in staggered schedules to reduce the number of people working at once.
The pro shop and the clubhouse bar and restaurant will be closed, but transactions will happen through the service window. The public is encouraged to book tee times online.
“We’re trying to make sure people are still able to do some of the things they want to do,” Reardon said.
Bell was the only commissioner to vote against reopening the golf course. He found it curious that during a time when the governor is telling everyone to stay home as much as possible and has closed down everything but essential services, the county is opening the golf course.
“I’m not sure why we would open the facility until the governor’s order is lifted,” Bell said. “That’s kind of confusing to me.”
Reardon said people are going to use the golf course regardless of whether it’s closed.
“I’d rather see them use it with controls in place,” he said.
Campbell County Public Health Director Jane Glaser said it doesn’t seem to be “encouraging social distancing, but it’s up to the discretion of the commission.”
She warned that there could be some pushback from people who participate in other outdoor activities that have been closed because of the coronavirus, wondering why their activity isn’t allowed while golf is.
Almost every golf course in the state is open with restrictions, Mansur said, including the city of Gillette’s golf course.
“It’s not like we’re the only ones opening a course,” he said.
“I’d rather see people spread out through 3 miles of golf course than see them at Walmart or Home Depot or Menards, wandering through,” Reardon said.
None of the county’s parks are closed, and “a golf course is really a park,” Shelstad said.
“I don’t think we’re under house arrest,” said Commissioner Colleen Faber. “We do need to get out, get some exercise with these modifications in place.”
