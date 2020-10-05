The Campbell County Senior Center has closed its doors for the next two weeks because of a recent hike in COVID-19 cases in Campbell County.
It plans to re-open Oct. 19.
Campbell County Public Health and the Wyoming Department of Health advised the center to close, but not because staff members or seniors have tested positive for COVID-19.
It is a precaution the Senior Center is taking to ensure that everyone is safe, said executive director Ann Rossi.
Activities have stopped as has eating lunches at the facility. The center will continue with its curbside lunches as well as home-delivered meals.
The Senior Center served lunch to seniors inside the center Monday, but then notified members of the two-week closure starting Tuesday.
“They were a little bummed out, but they appreciate we’re trying to keep them safe,” Rossi said.
The Senior Center re-opened its dining room and lunch program June 8 after being shut for nearly two months because of the pandemic. It applied for and received a variance from the county and Wyoming Department of Health to resume serving meals.
It’s a touch decision to make, Rossi said, “but whatever we do, we don’t want to go back to a 2.5-month closure. If things can settle down for the seniors that would be great."
For more information, contact the Senior Center at 307-686-0804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.