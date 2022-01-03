A 33-year-old man was arrested on drug charges after leading officers on a foot chase from one hotel to another Friday morning.
Officers responded to the Motel 6 around 8:50 a.m. when a 50-year-old woman reported a domestic disturbance in one of the rooms, noting that the woman involved ran away through the back door and a man chased after her, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.