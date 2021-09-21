The Kiwanis Club of Gillette will have its annual Hunters Party at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex Wyoming Center Equality Hall.
The event will support youth programs which includes Little Free Libraries, Coats for Kids, scholarships at each of the Campbell County high schools, as well as monetary support to 20 local organizations supporting kids in Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.