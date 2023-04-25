Energy City Voices director focused on recruitment, future vision

Dennis Gilbar found himself in a familiar environment Wednesday in the Gillette College commons area.
Supported on either side by banners of singers, musicians and performers he’d found stored away about 30 minutes before, the sharply dressed man sat ready to speak with those passing by. He soon had his chance.
“What is this?” A student roaming the second floor halls called down. “What are you doing?”
“This is Energy City Voices,” Gilbar responded. “We’re bringing back a music group that used to be here.”
“Yeah, you definitely don’t want me,” the student said as she laughed and headed back into class.
The short interaction wasn’t long and it wasn’t in-depth but it did contain a sense of joy from Gilbar and curiosity from the passing student. It’s that joy and curiosity Gilbar will foster in the upcoming months as he works to recruit a new crop of Voices — a job he’s particularly partial to.
Before it was cut in 2020, Gilbar directed the show choir program that toured across the United States and was even set to travel cross-country. This fall, he returns as director of the program that makes its comeback alongside athletic programs that also were cut at the same time.
While he knows his work is cut out for him, Gilbar looks forward to rising to the challenge and building on a program he saw as successful and key to Gillette College’s student body.
Starting over
Three years later, Gilbar said his vision for the program remains the same.
“I think my vision is still the same from the vision I had in the beginning,” he said. “It’ll be live music, it’ll be a pop-rock ensemble, we will eventually add the choreography and dancing back in. It’ll be a process.”
Xavier Lewis, a former Voices student, said the presence Gilbar brings with him, along with his vision for success, sets him apart as a director. Lewis traveled to Gillette from Enterprise, Alabama, in 2015 because of the choir’s reviews he’d heard from former classmate Andrew Kober.
“He’s the GOAT,” Lewis said of Gilbar, describing him as the greatest of all time, not the animal. “He’s an absolutely lovely person who gets you to work hard and really cares about music and getting a great performance. He’s very charismatic and hilarious but very serious about getting the best out of people.”
Lewis said it’s that personality that inspired him to grow from the student he was when he arrived in Gillette to the person he is now.
The charisma Lewis noted is something Gilbar is using as he begins his calls for recruitment.
He’s already reached out to former contacts, letting them know the program in Gillette is back and will keep his ear to the ground before he fully begins his new role June 5. The last few years, he’s worked in Natrona County schools, along with his wife.
Like the last time he was director, Gilbar will commute to and from Casper. He’ll rehearse and teach students set days of the week before heading home. With family in town, it’s a schedule he’s used to but had to think hard on before putting his name in the running for the position.
The director position had been open for months before college officials hired Gilbar.
“I did debate because of the traveling back and forth but ultimately music is my passion,” he said. “You want to be where you are passionate. I just really had to pray and think about it and make sure all of my family was happy with what I was doing, including my wife — and my dogs.”
His passion is only a portion of the energy that Lewis said students bring with them into the program from across the country. With any program, a niche group of students is found and the Voices camaraderie is something that’s stuck with him even throughout the more than five years since leaving the program.
“Personal bias aside, (ECV) brought everything,” Lewis said. “It brought a different opportunity and energy to the campus. It gave a different energy to student life and the people in the city.”
His favorite part about the choir wasn’t just the performances, choreography and bettering his talent but also the time spent with the group outside of class and networking with other students on campus.
With the program coming back, Lewis and Gilbar see the future impact of the Voices as promising and important to the campus and community, even if it has to start smaller than the group that left in 2020.
“It’ll start small but I’ll try to manage something together that’s still entertaining and has quality,” Gilbar said, “because once we open our mouths we’re going to be representing Gillette College so the first time we sing it’ll be good.”
The calls he’s making now are a far cry from the conversations he had three years ago as he spoke with students in the program and those set to enter the program the following year. Those calls were sad and upsetting, trying to convince students to stay on board and finish their degree without the program they’d signed to perform for.
Now, the calls are full of hope and joy. Hope for the future and joy in what has already passed.
As Gilbar sat in the commons Wednesday, he pointed out areas that were the same but different — offices that are now inhabited by new faces and some with familiar ones. It’s a parallel between what community members will see when they attend the group’s first performances in the upcoming year.
They’ll see a familiar face in the form of Gilbar leading the troupe but uncertainty as to who will now make up the show.
It’s the same, but different.
