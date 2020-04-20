Tongue River Cave, a popular destination for area climbers, will remain closed during the regular season and entry registrations will not be issued to the general public.
In 2019, Tongue River Cave near Ranchester was closed because of the discovery of a maternity roost of Townsend’s big-eared bat, a sensitive species. To comply with standards in the 2005 Revised Bighorn National Forest Land Management Plan, forest officials closed the cave to people.
