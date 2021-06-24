A local teen boy has a lot to be thankful for, especially an off-duty Campbell County firefighter who alerted him and got the teen out of a burning house Wednesday.

No one was hurt in the afternoon fire at 1803 Plumcreek Ave., according to the Campbell County Fire Department. The teen and three other members of his family were displaced by the fire.

House fire
Buy Now

Campbell County Fire Department firefighters battle a fire 1803 Plumcreek Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The firefighter, who wasn't identified in a Fire Department press release about the incident, responded and found the teen was the only one home at the time.

Neighbor Alan Blocker said the family is upset but doing OK.

House fire
Buy Now

Campbell County Fire Department firefighters battle a fire 1803 Plumcreek Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

"It's a pretty sad deal," he said. "What if one of them was in there? It would have been a bad deal."

House fire
Buy Now

Clinton Foster uses a lawn water hose to suppress flames at the rear of a home at 1803 Plumcreek Ave. after being one of the first people on scene Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it had likely been burning in the attic “for some time” prior to a neighbor noticing the flames. The home and its contents are a complete loss, the Fire Department reports.

Firefighters received the call at 12:43 p.m. and had the fire under control by 3:30. They remained at the scene through Wednesday night and will periodically be there Thursday to monitor for any potential flare-ups.

House fire
Buy Now

Campbell County Fire Department firefighter Austin Winters fights a house fire along the edge of the roof at 1803 Plumcreek Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Cross of Wyoming is helping the family with a hotel room, food and clothing as well as health services support to replace medicine.

“And we will continue to work with the family on recovery planning and providing additional resources and referrals as needed,” said Dennis Hughes, American Red Cross regional senior disaster program manager.

House fire
Buy Now

Smoke from a house fire at 1803 Plumcreek Ave. completely surrounds Campbell County Fire Department firefighters as they spray water to suppress flames Wednesday afternoon.

A Gofundme page has been set up by a family member with the proceeds going to the family. As of Thursday morning, about $1,200 has been raised.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.