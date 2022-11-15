The Chamber of Commerce will host a free Chat with the Chamber event from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday in the Chamber board room.
Janel Witherspoon, a licensed professional counselor with Barber Creek Counseling, will speak on mental health in the workplace. Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to lorij@gillettechamber.com or 686-1259.
