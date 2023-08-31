While it waits to hire a new executive director, the Campbell County Public Library board must figure out how it handles book challenges in the meantime.
At a board meeting Monday, interim library director Brandy Elder asked the board how it wanted to process challenges.
The library director plays a big part in the challenge process, taking the manager’s recommendation into consideration before deciding whether a book should remain in the collection.
The problem, Elder said, is that she is not qualified to make that decision.
Elder has said the board needs to press pause on implementing the new collection development policy until a new director is hired.
“It’s already been implemented, it’s already passed,” said library board member Sage Bear. “Now whether we foist it on staff when we don’t have a director there, I understand that.”
"I suppose we could have the senior librarian left on the deck, take on the role of the director,” board member Charlie Anderson said.
“She does most of that work anyway,” Bear said. “That’s one option. Or we could ask for some time, see if, legally, we can postpone it until we have a director. I don’t know the answer to that.”
“My only concern going through the senior management, and I trust their expertise more than anything, is I do not want the final responsibility to be upon that person,” Elder said. “I want that final say to be on the board.”
Anderson said he’s confident that the way the policy is written, the final decision will be made by the board, not the staff.
Board chair Chuck Butler said the board has received one challenge. That book, “This Book Is Gay,” was challenged in the fall of 2021.
Written by UK author Juno Dawson, the book was the subject of six reconsideration forms in 2021. It’s about the LGBTQ experience and has been criticized by some residents for its description of sexual acts.
“It was our understanding, the new policy, all the books that had been challenged could be re-challenged,” Butler said.
“There’s no language at all in the policy that says that,” Anderson said.
The policy reads that “after the final decision is made, the title may be re-challenged again in three years.”
The library board rejected the challenge in October 2021, meaning it could be challenged again in October 2024.
Anderson was the only member of the current board that was on the board back when “This Book Is Gay” was challenged.
Commissioner Colleen Faber, one of six who challenged the book, appealed the decision and spoke with the board about it. She said the book is not educational and that it’s encouraging teens to engage in adult activities. The book tells readers that bars and night clubs are good places to meet people, and it also mentions Grindr, an LGBTQ hook-up app, as another option.
The author surveyed 300 people for the book, most of them adults. Faber said she was particularly disturbed by one story that was told in the book about a 16-year-old boy who was flirting with an older, married man.
“Would you agree a 16-year-old boy pursuing an adult man is a prosecutable offense?” Faber asked.
Board member Charlie Anderson said that while it is prosecutable, that’s not what the book as a whole is about.
“I don’t recall anything in the book where they encouraged any of that activity, they talked about it happening, but I don’t think it was encouraged,” he said.
“It did seem to me, and I read the whole book, that it was very much encouraging,” Faber said.
Apparently straight 16 year olds are interested in reading books that may make them not straight, which leads them to pursue married men (who are open to this or susceptible?). In this case we should prosecute the 16 year old (a minor) because they know better than an adult? But we can avoid this by banning books at the "public" library the only source of knowledge for teens in Gillette in 2023. The books are the problem? Sure bud.
