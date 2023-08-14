A small but meaningful step was taken toward the voters of Campbell County getting the chance to decide on whether to fund a new indoor arena at Cam-plex.
Members of the Campbell County Public Land Board voted to sign their share of a letter of intent sent by the National High School Rodeo Association, agreeing to explore funding options for a new indoor rodeo arena in exchange for a 10-year commitment for the National High School Finals Rodeo to become the arena’s first long-term tenant.
With the letter signed, land board members have agreed to pursue a plan to secure funding for the project by the end of 2024.
For a project that size — in the realm of $100 million or more — it would likely require a specific purpose excise — or capital facilities — tax, which would come down to a public vote next year in a May special election, the August primary or the November general election.
To reach that point, it now requires that the Campbell County Commissioners approve a resolution proposing the ballot item and for one or both of the cities of Gillette and Wright to also approve a resolution.
Aaron Lyles, Cam-plex executive director, said that having the item on the ballot during a presidential election year hurts the likelihood of the tax passing.
“We just need to be totally transparent with what it is that we’re doing and let the community decide for themselves,” Lyles said.
Jerry Means, land board member, pointed out that more voters turn out during presidential election years. He said a problem for the community would be to give them one price tag to vote on, then end up increasing the price sometime after the vote.
Voters passed a cap-tax to raise $22 million in 2005 to build the Wyoming Center, which took about three years to accumulate. The project ended up costing $42 million and caused the city and county to each chip in $8.25 million each to complete the project.
“If we’re gonna do this, we better have locked down numbers,” Means said.
No number has been confirmed, but the price tag is likely to fall within the nine-figure range.
The National High School Finals Rodeo are already contracted for Gillette in 2028 and 2029. In its letter to the land board, the rodeo association said it would commit 10 consecutive years at Cam-plex beginning in 2030 if the agreement to seek funding for a new indoor facility that meets their rodeo needs is reached by 2025.
NHSRA Executive Director James Higginbotham has made clear the rodeo association intends on taking its flagship event indoors.
The terms of the letter require funding toward new construction of two competition arenas: one fully enclosed and climate controlled and the other partially enclosed, per Cam-plex master plan talks the rodeo association and Cam-plex had during this year’s rodeo.
The idea is that the move indoors would create a more level playing field for competitors by eliminating the variability of weather in outdoor arenas.
The arena would also have to ensure easy ways in and out for contestants and competition animals, including enough housing for animals, according to the letter.
Cam-plex would also have to commit to a timeline for planning and building the new arena. The new facility, which would house one fully enclosed and one partially enclosed arena, would be further split into four competition arenas for the national rodeo, including reigned cow horse and cutting events.
If funding is approved, both sides would work toward a formal contract using the deal recently agreed to for the 2028 and 2029 rodeos as a template.
Cam-plex and the rodeo association would also have to agree upon a timeline and dates within July to host the rodeo each of the 10 years.
The letter of intent and its conditions become null and void if the funding isn’t approved by January 2025.
Populous, the company crafting the master plan for Cam-plex, will present its plan to land board members in mid-September with an eye toward preparing a larger public presentation by late September or early October.
The indoor rodeo facility is among several parts of the master plan, which also includes proposals for a separate ice arena.
Although a price point and specific designs have not been officially announced, estimates have ranged in the ballpark of $100 million. For a project of that size, officials have said a capital facilities tax vote by the public is likely the only feasible funding model.
There’s also the cost of operating it once built.
City and county officials have talked about finding sustainable funding models for operating and maintenance costs at Cam-plex, both of which would increase with a facility as proposed being added to the campus.
An economic impact study from the 2021 NHSFR in Lincoln, Nebraska, estimated nearly an $18 million statewide impact, including almost $17 million within the county it was hosted, generating about $1.5 million in state and local tax revenue.
Through the Campbell County Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, an economic impact study was commissioned using data collection and geofencing to gauge the economic impact of the National High School Finals Rodeo on Gillette and Campbell County.
That method will be used next summer to measure economic impact of the International Pathfinders Camporee, which is expected to bring more than 50,000 visitors to Gillette for the week.
(1) comment
Rodeo is condemned by nearly EVERY animal welfare organization in North America due to its inherent cruelty. Rodeo has almost NOTHING to do with ranching. For most of the animals, the rodeo arena is merely a detour en route to the slaughterhouse. Real working ranch hands never routinely rode bulls, or rode bareback, or wrestled steers, or barrel raced, or practiced calf roping (terrified BABIES!) as a timed event. Nor did they put irritating flank straps on the horses and bulls or work them over in the holding chutes with painful "hotshots," kicks and slaps. Some "sport"! Indeed, rodeo is not a true "sport" at all. Rather, it's mostly hype, a macho exercise in DOMINATION. It needs to end. And the media needs to stop promoting this blatant cruelty. I was present at the 1995 California Rodeo/Salinas when FIVE animals suffered and died, all in the name of "entertainment." Only in the aftermath of the mayhem did the PRCA adopt a rule requiring on-site veterinarians at all their events. The great majority of the estimated 5,000-10,000 U.S. rodeos don't provide even this basic care, and animal injuries and deaths are commonplace. Even Cesar Chavez was an outspoken critic; ditto Pope Francis.
The United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales) outlawed rodeos back in 1934, followed by Germany and the Netherlands. Can the U.S. be far behind? Rodeo has had its brutal day and now--like those Confederate statues--belongs in the Dustbin of History, R.I.P. BOYCOTT ALL RODEOS, THEIR ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.