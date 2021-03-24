Pool shot
Families were happy to be back at the Gillette City Pool after waiting an extra few weeks this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pool saw a lot of use in 2020, 24,283 visitors, considering the late opening. 

 News Record File photo/Mike Moore

The city is accepting bids from local nonprofit organizations to run the City Pool’s concession stand this summer.

Concession stands were not open last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vending machines were offered instead.

