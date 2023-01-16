A man and a woman were arrested on numerous drug possession charges Friday evening after police officers found meth and 121 fentanyl pills in a car.
Police received a report of a man smoking fentanyl in a white Ford Escape that was parked at the Ramada Inn. When they arrived, there was no one in the car, but officers could see three fentanyl pills inside the vehicle, said Police Sgt. Steve Dillard.
