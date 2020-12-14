Recovered COVID-19 cases outpaced new confirmed cases in Campbell County on Monday, with the 102 recoveries and 38 new cases dropping the county’s active case count to 174, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have been 3,175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Campbell County since then pandemic began, alongside 305 probables and 3,271 recoveries.
In Wyoming, there have been 34,560 confirmed cases and 5,215 probables since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The COVID-19 death toll stood pat over the weekend and through Monday, with 321 virus-related deaths in the state, 20 of which have been in Campbell County.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 38
- Number of probables: 305
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 138
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,175
- Number of active cases: 174
- Recoveries: 3,271
- Recoveries in past seven days: 559
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 20
- Hospitalizations: 24 (as of Dec. 12)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 392
- Number of probables: 5,215
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 2,364
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 34,560
- Number of active cases: 2,967
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 321
- Hospitalizations: 184
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 5,568 (890)
Natrona: 4,776 (1,180)
Fremont: 3,313 (447)
Campbell: 3,175 (305)
Albany: 3,075
Sheridan: 1,968 (377)
Weston: 355 (74)
Crook: 328 (25)
Johnson: 293 (129)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.