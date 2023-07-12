DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: Two work-release inmates are suspected of throwing away flowers valued at over $1,000 from the Sheriff’s Office. Two men, 27 and 37, allegedly threw away the flowers that the Sheriff’s Office cares for. Inmates grow the flowers from seeds and they are planted throughout the grounds of the facility. It’s unclear when they were thrown away and charges are pending based on the value of the flowers, Sheriff Scott Matheny said.
DRUGS
NORTH GURLEY TRAILER COURT: A 31-year-old woman was arrested for felony meth and fentanyl possession, each her third or subsequent offense, and driving under suspension after a Sheriff’s deputy recognized and pulled her over at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. While she was being arrested for the suspended license, a police drug dog arrived and indicated drugs were in the car. A search found 5.2 grams of meth and 10 fentanyl pills, Matheny said.
BLACKMAIL
600 BLOCK EAST SECOND STREET: An unknown person blackmailed a 22-year-old out of $1,000, threatening to release nude pictures of the man if he didn’t make payments. The 22-year-old had been messaging with a woman on Instagram and sent nude photos, then received a call on Facebook Messenger from what he described as a man with an Indian accent, who threatened to release the photos. The 22-year-old sent $500 through CashApp and $500 in Apple gift cards. Police suspect the blackmailer operates from another country and there are no leads, Police Capt. Kelly Alger said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
500 BLOCK EAST LARAMIE STREET: Police arrested a 23-year-old man for driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and not having insurance after he drove into a parked car at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. A woman reported that the man drove his 2004 Ford pickup truck into her parked Ford Flex, which then caused that vehicle to run into another parked Ford Flex she owned. The 23-year-old admitted to drinking but denied driving at first. Police eventually confirmed he had been driving and arrested him, Alger said.
BREACH OF PEACE
MUSTANG MOTEL: A 28-year-old man was given a trespass notice Wednesday after he went looking for his mom and ended up putting a 39-year-old man in a headlock. The son had banged on a motel room door and the man answered. They argued before the fight broke out, but the older man chose not to pursue charges, Alger said.
THEFT
MENARDS: A 20-year-old woman is suspected of stealing three cameras from Menards and attempting to sell them on Facebook. A Menards employee saw the woman post the three cameras on Facebook and surveillance footage showed that the woman had put them in a baby stroller and left the store with them July 7. The cameras are valued at $184.95 and the investigation continues, Alger said.
CHILD NEGLECT
3400 BLOCK GOLDENROD AVENUE: A 23-year-old man reported his 3-year-old son missing Wednesday afternoon after he took a nap and woke up to find the boy had left. The boy was found not far from their home near Kilkenny Circle about 15 minutes later, Alger said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
NATIONAL 9 HOTEL: A 35-year-old man was ticketed for destruction of property after his boyfriend, 45, told police the man had thrown a boot at his 2020 Ford Edge. The 35-year-old admitted they had argued leading up to the thrown boot. They were separated for the night and the boot caused less than $1,000 in damage to the Ford, Alger said.
INTOXICATION
900 BLOCK RICHARDS AVENUE: A 42-year-old woman was arrested for public intoxication getting into a fight with another woman then not cooperating with police. Officers tried helping her find a place to stay for the night when the woman, who was showing signs of being drunk, began walking away from police and was arrested, Alger said.
