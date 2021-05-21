Campbell County added another 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday as the Wyoming Department of Health announced that its statewide public health orders are being phased out.
The public health order pertaining to indoor events has been removed, lifting any restrictions on indoor gatherings previously in place.
Mask use and physical distancing requirements for colleges also have been immediately revoked; however, for K-12 education those guidelines continue to be in place though May 31. The orders are not expected to stay in place past then, according to a Wyoming Department of Health press release.
“We are making these changes now because we are confident in the effectiveness of the currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and epidemiologist, in the press release. “We are seeing excellent results among those who have been vaccinated. The vaccines are doing their job very well.”
Past June 1, Harrist said that K-12 restrictions will likely be decided at the district level. Mask use and physical distancing is still suggested for those who have not been vaccinated when indoors and around those who are not members of their own households.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,710 (as of May 17)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,627 (as of May 17)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 839
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 13
- Number of probables: 518
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 61
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,428
- Number of active cases: 64
- Recoveries: 4,821
- Recoveries in past seven days: 34
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 4
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 53
- Number of probables: 9,341
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 487
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 50,319
- Number of active cases: 532
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 713
- Hospitalizations today: 43
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.