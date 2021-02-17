An international event with an attendance close to twice the population of Gillette will come to Cam-plex in 2024, and local officials already are preparing for it.

Cam-plex officials are proposing to put an outdoor amphitheater at Cam-plex Park for the International Pathfinder Camporee, an event put on by the Seventh-day Adventist church every five years. It will be in Gillette in August 2024 and is expected to draw at least 55,000 people and bring in $25 million in economic impact.

(1) comment

marykelley

Please build a large number of permanent restrooms by the amphitheater, scattered around, not all in one place!!I I know you'll bring in portable restrooms as well but permanent restrooms will just add more value to the location!

Report Add Reply

