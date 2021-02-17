Cross country skiers and their four-legged friends exercise on a relatively warm morning compared to the previous week Wednesday morning at Cam-plex Park. Cam-plex officials are proposing the construction of an amphitheater in the park to accompany guests for the August 2024 International Pathfinder Camporee.
Cross country skiers and their four-legged friends exercise on a relatively warm morning compared to the previous week Wednesday morning at Cam-plex Park. Cam-plex officials are proposing the construction of an amphitheater in the park to accompany guests for the August 2024 International Pathfinder Camporee.
A disc golf basket sits in an open space at Cam-plex park near where a proposed amphitheater could be built for the August 2024 International Pathfinder Camporee Wednesday morning under a fresh blanket of snow.
A 45-acre site in Cam-plex Park, seen in the highlighted area, is being considered as a location to create an outdoor ampitheater to accommodate the large International Pathfinder Camporee event coming to Gillette in August 2024.
An international event with an attendance close to twice the population of Gillette will come to Cam-plex in 2024, and local officials already are preparing for it.
Cam-plex officials are proposing to put an outdoor amphitheater at Cam-plex Park for the International Pathfinder Camporee, an event put on by the Seventh-day Adventist church every five years. It will be in Gillette in August 2024 and is expected to draw at least 55,000 people and bring in $25 million in economic impact.
Please build a large number of permanent restrooms by the amphitheater, scattered around, not all in one place!!I I know you'll bring in portable restrooms as well but permanent restrooms will just add more value to the location!
