City moves forward with new pool slated to open in 2025

The Gillette City Council is moving forward with the construction of the new City Pool, having accepted that it will cost quite a bit more than it had originally thought and open a year later than planned.
The city will likely use excess sales tax revenue from fiscal year 2022-23 to help pay for the project, and if everything goes according to schedule, it should be ready to open in the spring of 2025.
Four months after rejecting a bid for the new City Pool because it came in $2 million over budget, the Gillette City Council approved a new bid for the project that was $1.5 million over the engineer’s estimate.
Tuesday night, the city council awarded a $5.68 million bid to Powder River Construction, the only contractor to submit a bid on the project. The engineer’s estimate came in at $4.1 million.
City staff’s recommendation was to go forward with the project so that another swim season isn’t lost.
The city council approved the bid on a 5-1 vote, with Councilwoman Trish Simonson being the only no vote.
“It just really came down to, how long do we want to go without our city pool?” said Councilman Jim West Thursday afternoon.
The contract includes about $5.1 million for the pool itself, as well as $606,800 for tower water slides.
Construction will begin in late summer or fall of 2023, and it’s not anticipated to be complete until spring 2025, meaning that Gillette will have to go through a third and final summer without the City Pool.
The scope of the project was reduced and put back out for bid. There was “a lot of interest,” said interim city administrator Mike Cole, but the city only received one bid.
Cole said that the depth of the pool was reduced so there’s no longer a deep end or a diving area, and the slides that were part of the original design were included as alternates. The deadline for the project also was extended to spring 2025 to try to attract more interest.
Powder River Construction’s bid included $5,078,066 for the pool, which includes a lap pool, a zero-depth pool and water features. A bid option for tower water slides was included at $606,800, for a total of $5,684,866.
The construction of the pool itself is the biggest reason for the increase in cost, coming in at $3.7 million, compared to the engineer’s estimate of $2.3 million.
Specifically, the pool piping is going to cost about $900,000, compared to the estimated cost of $125,000. And the concrete decks and the deck drain system, estimated at $235,000, will instead cost $520,000.
Electrical and mechanical improvements to the site will cost about $100,000 more than the engineer’s estimate.
Even though the project has come in over budget, the city is in the spot where it can afford to move forward.
The city has received a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant for $936,899.31 to go toward the project. It also has $2.87 million allocated in the general fund for the new pool, which leaves about $3.2 million that needs to be covered.
Finance director Michelle Henderson said the city collected $3.5 million in excess sales tax last fiscal year that hasn’t been allocated yet. That money can be used for the new pool, if the city council chooses to do so.
Simonson asked if there were other grants that the city can apply for to go toward the project. Henderson said while there are, “the likelihood of us getting additional grants for this project is probably slim.”
Development Services Director Ry Muzzarelli said that the first time the pool project was bid out, there were five to seven other pools in the region, which made for a tough bidding climate.
How did we get here?
The old pool, which opened to the public in 1994, had been showing its age for the last few years.
At the end of 2021, Interstate Engineering presented the City Council with essentially two options for the aging City Pool: They could make some major renovations to the existing pool or build a completely new pool.
The city decided to go with a new pool. The old pool was torn down in the summer of 2022, with construction slated for the summer of 2023 with an opening date in 2024.
In March, the City Council voted 6-1 to reject a $5.4 million bid from Powder River Construction for the project. An engineer’s estimate had the project costing $3.25 million, and the city had budgeted $3.5 million. At the time, both the city’s engineer and the consulting engineer that is working with the city on the project recommended the bid be rejected.
After going through the bid process a second time and not seeing much difference in the cost, even with the reduced scope, “we’ve come to a realization that this is the true cost of the project,” Cole said.
Another local contractor had been considering putting in a bid, Muzzarelli said. It ended up not bidding on the project, but it would have likely come in higher than Powder River Construction’s bid, he said.
As far as free options to stay cool during the summer until the pool is open in 2025, there’s the splash pad at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The city also has a two-year contract with the Recreation Center to provide free swim sessions throughout the summer. That contract ends this year, so it would have to be reworked for the summer of 2024.
While the city could have rejected the bid in the hopes of getting it built for a lower cost later on, there was no guarantee that the price would’ve come down, and the timeline would have been pushed out even further.
“It’s a staple in our community,” Mayor Shay Lundvall said. “Costs are changing, and this doesn’t make it any easier for us.”
“I think the pool is overpriced, but I don’t know that we could have found it for a cheaper price,” West said Thursday.
While the $3.5 million in excess revenue would go a long way for other projects, “at the same time, I think our kids deserve a pool,” West said.
The longer the process is dragged out, the longer the city will go without a free pool. And at that point, West said, “the only people that are suffering are the kids.”
