Food Waste Program
Buy Now

One of several boxes of food waste saved by the Council of Community Services Food Pantry in Gillette. The council has been battling food waste by giving their dated food to animal owners.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Some farm and 4-H animals have been eating well in Campbell County, thanks to a program initiated by the Council of Community Service’s Food Pantry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.