A 41-year-old man who’d been bucked off and rolled on by a horse was rescued from Burnt Hollow on Tuesday morning.
A 14-year-old boy called the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 11:35 a.m. saying his dad was conscious after his horse rolled over on top of him in a remote location in the Burnt Hollow recreation area about 20 miles north of Gillette, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
