Deputies ticketed a 67-year-old Wright man for hit and run Saturday morning after he allegedly hit an electric pedestal power supply valued at $4,000.
A 29-year-old man reported that someone drove through the Sagebluff RV Park and hit the pedestal. Video from the night before showed a gray Ford F-250 hitting the power supply box and get stuck in multiple spots before parking on Boulder Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.