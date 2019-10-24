Orion and Stacey Potter will perform live at the Campbell County Senior Center’s October dance from 7-10 p.m. Friday.
The couple, from Rapid City, South Dakota, have been performing together for a decade. They play a variety of music from all decades and genres.
