A 29-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a 60-year-old who was at the man's home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to check on a propane tank.
The 60-year-old, an employee of Alternative Propane, said he drove in his personal truck to a home in the 8500 block of Force Road. He didn’t think anybody was home, and he walked to the back of the house to check on the propane tank, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.