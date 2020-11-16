Just four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Campbell County Monday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 1,924 since the pandemic began.
There have also been 178 probables cases and 878 recoveries in the county. As of Monday, 1,110 cases are active, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
In Wyoming, there have now been 19,885 confirmed COVID-19 cases of COVID-19 alongside 3,308 probables. There are 10,147 active cases throughout the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
After jumping by 17 over the weekend, the state’s COVID-19 death toll remains steady at 144, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have dipped slightly since cresting above 200 a few days ago. As of Monday, there are 191 hospitalizations in the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 dipped dramatically at Campbell County Memorial Hospital this week. After hitting a record-high of 16 last week, there were only four COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Campbell County as of Monday, said Campbell County Health spokeswoman Dane Joslyn.
Laramie County continues to have the highest case count in the state, with 2,796 confirmed cases alongside 638 probables. Natrona trails closely behind with 2,725 confirmed cases and 606 probables, followed by Albany 2,348 (203), Fremont 2,128 (307), Campbell County 1,924 (178) and Teton 1,159 (33).
