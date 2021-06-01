No people were hurt, but a dog was found dead after a camper trailer caught fire early Tuesday morning.
A neighbor called the Campbell County Fire Department regarding a fire at a camper trailer behind 203 Laramie St. When they arrived at 4:13 a.m., they found a camper connected to a minivan with overhead power lines that were starting to burn, the fire department reported.
